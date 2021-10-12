Armed robbery at Palmerston North Travelex

House of Travel The Square owner Suzanne Andrews next to the Travelex desk, where a man presented a knife at an attendant on Tuesday morning.

Police have responded to an armed robbery of a Palmerston North money exchange.

House of Travel The Square owner Suzanne Andrews said a man entered the store just before 11am on Tuesday and approached the foreign currency exchange desk.

He was asked to remove his glasses but instead pulled a knife and put it to the female attendant demanding money. He left with $270.

Andrews said the man, who had a male waiting outside, was wearing black glasses, a mask and helmet.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Palmerston North Travelex was the scene of an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

“We believe they were mid to late 20s and had darker skin. We didn’t recognise the man [in the store] but think he might have been in the shop before.

“We had an incident with an agitated man last week and think there might be some connection.”

She said the staff member involved had done everything right and was sent home for the rest of the day.

“It was quite an ordeal. She drip-fed him the smaller notes, and he started to get agitated.

“A colleague and I were out back making coffee and came out when we heard a noise and saw it unravelling.

“This agitated him, then people came in the front door so he was getting more and more agitated.”

At this point, Andrews called police and said several officers arrived on the scene within five minutes.

“We believe they have arrested the male outside...but they called about 30 minutes ago and still didn’t have the guy [who was] in the store.

“We just want him caught as soon as possible.”

Andrews said this was the first armed robbery at the store but there had been a recent increase in abusive behaviour from the public.

“We are the only place people can exchange foreign money...this guy seemed to know exactly what he was doing.

“People do burglaries and get foreign money and come here to exchange it...we have definitely seen an increase in people that are not the nicest.”

A police media spokeswoman said she was aware of police responding to a job at 11.17am at a commercial premises.

“One person reportedly stole cash from a commercial premises. No charges have been laid at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”

