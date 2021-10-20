Years of work up in flames after Levin teen's car stolen and set alight

Oliver Parrant spent many hours working on his four-wheel-drive vehicle and had built it up to exactly what he wanted it to be.

Oliver Parrant bought his 1996 Mitsubishi Pajero about six months after the sudden death of his father, using some money from his will.

Parrant then spent many hours working on the car and creating memories going four-wheel driving with his friends. Now, the car is sitting at a wreckers, burnt beyond recognition.

On Wednesday last week it was stolen from outside his mother’s home on Winchester Street, Levin, and found later that night on Motuiti Road, near Foxton, having been set alight and ruined.

Oliver's dad Steven Parrant, who was the vice principal at Manawatū College, was 46 years old when he died in his sleep in 2018.

READ MORE:

* Patched gang member Codi Wilkinson named as Manawatū homicide victim

* Child found safe after being taken in car stolen from Auckland cemetery

* So what makes an SUV a proper off-roader?



Supplied/Stuff Oliver Parrant's car was found on Motuiti Road, near Foxton.

Parrant bought the Pajero after the car he was driving, his dad’s old Toyota Opa, started having problems.

He said he had always wanted a car of his own, and got the Pajero cheap because there were a few things that needed to be fixed.

When he first got the jeep he knew nothing about cars, but with the help of a family friend, who had sold him the car, he was able to learn the basics of how to look after and work on it.

He then got a job at Repco, which only added to both his knowledge and access to parts, and helped him continue to work on his pride and joy.

He said he had spent many hours working on the car and had built it up to exactly what he wanted it to be.

Parrant said his interest in cars hadn’t come from his dad, who he joked could have probably done an oil change, but that was about it.

The car was linked closely with his father, however, both in terms of the timing of when he bought it and how the work he put into it helped him grieve the loss.

He said working on the car was “very therapeutic” and the car was an important aspect of his journey with grief.

Supplied/Stuff Parrant says his vehicle was great for going off-road or on road trips with mates.

Parrant said the car was insured, but the money would not be able to replace the sentimental value it held.

“A few people have commented saying, ‘use that money to build-up another one’, but it’s not really about that for me. Even if I did build it up, it wouldn’t be the same for me.”

Parrant, who is in his first year of a fine arts degree at Massey University in Wellington, said he and his father had a “classic father-son bond”.

At college he was into photography and his dad had encouraged him try painting. Parrent said his father was a big reason why he was in Wellington studying fine arts.

“He’d seen my potential. It was only after he passed away I found painting was something I loved.”

Fixing the car was not only therapeutic, but it allowed him to get out and have fun with friends. He said the car was great for going off-road or on road trips around the country.

“Whether it was me and my mates going to the beach or out to other places other cars couldn’t. It kind of built up friendships going on trips.”

A police media spokeswoman said police believed the car was stolen between 7am and 5pm on October 13. They were still making inquiries.

A request from Stuff for an interview with police regarding vehicle thefts in the district was also made but not granted.

According to data on the police website there have been 301 offences of theft that related to a motor vehicle in the Horowhenua region in past year.