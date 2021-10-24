Manawatū councillors demand resignation of LGNZ leadership over Three Waters reforms

Manawatū elected members don't believe LGNZ are representing their interests on Three Waters.

Manawatū District councillors are calling for the resignation of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) president Stuart Crosby​ and chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene​ for what they believe is gross mishandling of the Three Waters reforms.

But LGNZ, a national body representing all territorial authorities, say its actions are mandated by a democratically-elected national council.

Councillor Hilary Humphrey​ was alone in voting against a letter of no confidence at a full council meeting on Thursday, arguing it would achieve “little more than flinging mud”.

But councillor Stuart Campbell said: “I think it's important we fling some mud to get the message out there.”

Hadfield wanted the council to withdraw from the organisation completely, but his motion lost the vote 4-7. Crs Andrew Quarrie​, Heather Gee-Taylor​ and Phil Marsh​ also voted to leave.

Instead, the council agreed at Thursday’smeeting that professional development, advice and a team of fulltime government lobbyists was worth the annual price tag of $44,943.

Councillors felt let down by the LGNZ because despite it’s and other councils' concerns about the reforms of how drinking, storm and wastewater will be managed, LGNZ signed an agreement with the Government to not fight it if councils’ right to opt-out was reformed.

Elected members said this agreement contradicted the purpose of LGNZ, which was to seek and represent councils’ opinions.

“They have not represented well at all the views of our council and community, and others with similar views,” deputy mayor Michael Ford​ said.

“How could a representative body with a core role of advocating for the interests of its member councils and the power of local representation trample all over its central purpose, in such breathtaking fashion?”

Marsh said signing an agreement with the Government gave him no confidence in how the organisation was handling Three Waters.

“They are our overshadowing voice to Central Government, and to that they must go into bat with our local perspective.”

LGNZ spokesman Jason Krupp​ said its national council of 20 members made decisions for local governments as a whole.

While not all 67 district and city councils had been consulted on the decision, the national council’s decision was still democratic.

“All of our actions in Three Waters is guided by the representatives.”

He said there was no groundswell of outright opposition to the reform.

He said many councils, including LGNZ, had requested several changes to the current draft, but that was not the same as rejecting them.

“Three Waters represents about a third of local governments’ balance sheets... even the best or worst proposal would raise concerns. If we get water wrong it has huge implications.”

Krupp said it was expected LGNZ’s need to represent the interests of the sector would be at times be in conflict with individual territorial authorities who have their own local interests and concerns.