Covid-19: Minister says local impact the key to increasing Māori vaccination rates

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare visits the Te Wakahuia o Manawatū Trust clinic in Palmerston North to hear about its Māori vaccination programme.

Local champions are the key to overcoming trust issues and increasing vaccination rates among Māori, the Associate Health Minister says.

Peeni Henare said a lack of trust in institutions such as Central Government was an issue for those who were yet to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Henare visited a number of places in the Manawatū-Horowhenua region on Thursday to hear about Māori vaccination programmes and find out how they could be further supported by Central Government.

Clear communication from the Government was needed, but the empowerment of “local champions” who were trusted by their community was crucial in increasing Māori vaccination rates, he said.

“The first thing I've heard predominantly is people aren’t anti-vax, they’ve just got questions they want answered.

“Secondly, what I think can happen to bring those numbers up, and what the whānau are telling me, the challenge we’ve had is trust in institutions, trust in government.

“There’s no surprise that the current Māori vaccination rates match the Māori voting rates...so we’re trying to reach out to those people who just for whatever reason don’t see the need to trust, or believe in institutions, whether its community or Central Government.”

Henare said it was important to look beyond the vaccine roll out and how communities could best support each other when it came to living with Covid-19.

Raukawa Whānau Ora chief executive Betty-Lou Iwikau agreed trust was a barrier when it came to increasing Māori vaccination rates.

Research done by Raukawa Whānau Ora suggested other reasons for not wanting to get the vaccine were needing more time to decide, not being interested in getting it, and the vaccine not being tested or researched enough.

Iwikau said getting rangatahi to kōrero with other rangatahi would be an important part of getting more people vaccinated.

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chief executive Di Rump agreed it was important to not automatically assume those who hadn’t yet had the vaccine were anti-vax.

“Our people are saying we want to talk about it, and we want our questions answered.”

Rump said providing drive-through vaccination sites and going to workplaces had been successful.

She was also looking forward to a vaccination van that would be coming to the region soon in conjunction with Raukawa Whānau Ora.

The van would be out in the community providing people with information about the vaccine and would have health professionals who could administer the Covid-19 vaccine.