Police investigating alleged assault on young person find nothing criminal

Police have investigated allegations of an assault on a young person.

An investigation into the alleged assault of a student has found nothing criminal took place.

Police were called to the Rangitīkei town of Marton on October 29 at 5pm after receiving reports of an assault.

At the time police said a young person was hospitalised and had received treatment. However, an update provided by a media spokeswoman on Friday said police had concluded their inquiry.

"Police are satisfied that no criminal offending has taken place, and no further action is required," the spokeswoman said.

Ministry of Education central leader Jocelyn Mikaere told Stuff at the time that the ministry was aware of the incident.

“We are aware that police are investigating an incident and we have offered our support to the school.”

The school, which Stuff has chosen not to name, has previously refused to comment.