Robbery at Palmerston North jewellery store

Police have responded to reports of a robbery at a Palmerston North jewellery store.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 4.13pm to a premises on The Square.

There were no further details available.

Stuff understands the robbery happened at Pascoes in The Plaza.

A store manager, named Katie, confirmed there had been an incident but said they were not allowed to provide any information.

“We are letting police deal with it at this stage.”