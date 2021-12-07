Livestream: the Wellington Phoenix take on Western United in the FFA Cup ... watch live

Robbery at Palmerston North jewellery store

20:22, Dec 07 2021
Police were called to Pascoes in The Plaza at 4.13pm on Tuesday.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
Police have responded to reports of a robbery at a Palmerston North jewellery store.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 4.13pm to a premises on The Square.

There were no further details available.

Stuff understands the robbery happened at Pascoes in The Plaza.

A store manager, named Katie, confirmed there had been an incident but said they were not allowed to provide any information.

“We are letting police deal with it at this stage.”

