Robbery at Palmerston North jewellery store
Police have responded to reports of a robbery at a Palmerston North jewellery store.
A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 4.13pm to a premises on The Square.
There were no further details available.
Stuff understands the robbery happened at Pascoes in The Plaza.
A store manager, named Katie, confirmed there had been an incident but said they were not allowed to provide any information.
“We are letting police deal with it at this stage.”