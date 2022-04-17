Pickens and Mosen share titles in weekend of tense racing

Two nights of high-paced midget and sprintcar racing culminated in two of New Zealand’s best drivers, Michael Pickens and Brad Mosen, taking a Manawatū title each.

After Friday night’s entree the country’s top non-contact drivers lined up on Saturday night for the two titles to be decided and the crowd didn’t leave the Robertson Prestige International Speedway disappointed.

Mosen, with two wins in qualifying, and Pickens with one, looked the two to battle out the Manawatū Midget title.

Despite the race being halted for accidents and restarts the two turned in a brilliant display of midget racing as the lead changed several times over the final. In the end it was Mosen who took the lead for the final time with four laps remaining.

Another Aucklander Leon Burgess overtook Brock Maskovich for a third-place finish.

For Mosen, it was the double as he had also won the midget final the previous night, but it showed the professionalism of the midget class, as all the cars damaged the night before were on the starting grid Saturday, including Pickens, who had needed to rebuild the entire front end of his car.

The improvement of the Palmerston North drivers was great. Racing against drivers with years of experience in the open-wheeled class, Shane Dewar, Karl McGill and Levi Sherwood made massive strides in a class where all the top drivers race at Western Springs.

In a credit to them all, three drivers finished in the top-eight of the Manawatū championship final. Dewar had shown he’s not far off the pace of the top drivers with a win in the opening race on Friday night.

Supplied/James Selwyn The Midget race saw a number of crashes and interruptions, including this four-car pileup.

If Pickens was disappointed to miss out on the midget title, he more than made up for it in the Manawatū sprintcar final. The current New Zealand champion beat Palmerston North’s former double national champion by over five seconds.

Auckland’s Max Guilford finished third with hard-charging Stephen Taylor fourth.

In the support classes, Daniel Nickel took out the minisprint feature ahead of Nathan Jefferies, with Donald Kuriger and Jordan McLeod winning the other races, while Hamish McLeod had a good win in the stockcar feature ahead of Kaelin Mooney and the improving Ricky Garth.

Earlier races were won by Taylor Lampp and Aaron Watson, who both won a race on Friday night. Kyle Rowe was the other Friday winner.

A massive field of superstocks turned up for the City Smart Repairs Dash on Friday night, with William Humphries taking the win ahead of Adam Joblin, Jack Miers and Wayne Hemi. The impressive Jayden Ward won the opening race with Hemi and Wellington’s Ethan Levien winning the other races.

With the Teams’ Champs beginning this Saturday many teams drivers took the opportunity to get themselves ready.

After a dismal season last year the Palmerston North Panthers may be back ready to perform with Miers, Humphries, Peter Bengston and Scott Joblin all on the pace.

Christchurch’s Ashton Osbourne won two saloon races, including the feature, with Ethan Cook winning the other, while Ashleigh Halcrow picking up two third placings.

In the adult ministocks Gary Adamson won the feature and the opening race, with Shane McEwen winning the other race.

In the youth ministocks Hunter DeRitter won the feature, with Ethan Macdonald and Kaleb Bean winning the opening races.

This Anzac weekend the Teams’ Champs begins with qualifying on Saturday night and finals on Sunday.