Feilding plane crash: One person in serious condition

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near Feilding Aerodrome at 2.05pm. (file photo)

One person is in a serious condition after a light aircraft crashed into tree near Feilding on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near Feilding Aerodrome at 2.05pm.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said fire crews were required to free the pilot, who was trapped.

Six fire engines and two support vehicles from Palmerston North, Bunnythorpe and Feilding brigades went to the scene.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Due to a fuel spill from the aircraft, crews remained on scene, Dalton said.

A police spokesperson said one person suffered serious injuries.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.

Taonui Rd has been closed and traffic management is in place.

The road was likely to be closed until further notice, a police spokesperson said, with a scene guard in place overnight at the crash location.