Finding hope: Bright future after life-changing surgery in Germany

Sarah Wills has returned from Germany after having surgery for vascular compressions. She is hopeful for her future but has been left frustrated by local healthcare professionals that ignored her pleas for help.

Five months ago, Sarah Wills was slowly dying. Her body was in excruciating pain and she vomited every time she drank or ate.

The 20-year-old from Palmerston North was exhausted physically and mentally, struggling to even get out of bed.

“I go to sleep wondering if I will wake up,” a desperate Wills told Stuff in March. “I don’t know how much time I have.”

But after seven years, a German doctor and tens of thousands of dollars, Wills had finally received the life-saving surgery she needed.

READ MORE:

* Pushed beyond pain: All hope in German fix for agonising mix of illnesses

* The gift of life: NZ's youngest heart transplant patient, five years after her surgery

* Romy hearing a whole new world since surgery



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sarah Wills is eight weeks’ post surgery and finally feels there is hope of the horizon.

“I finally feel like I have some sort of future ahead even though there is still a long way to go.

“I’ve bought tickets to Justin Bieber to celebrate my 21st birthday and I’m so excited.

“It's amazing to be able to make plans and know that I won't be a burden because I end up vomiting, or running out of energy and paying for it later.”

With her condition poorly understood, Wills spent seven years attempting to have her health issues taken seriously.

After visiting eight doctors who ignored her pleas, Wills began her own research in an effort to find a diagnosis.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Before her trip to Germany, Sarah Wills had little hope of finding a solution.

Her health was significantly deteriorating while she suffered from hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic connective tissue disorder caused by defects in the collagen protein. This had caused her significant gastrointestinal problems.

She also had vascular illnesses' nutcracker syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome and median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS), which caused compressions to tissue and arteries that provided blood to her organs.

“Everyone I went to would make me feel crazy.

“They would tell me I just had a ‘fear of eating’ and dismiss it as a psychological problem, rather than a physical one.”

She searched worldwide for health professionals who specialised in vascular compressions and found Doctor Wilhelm Sandmann.

He was a vascular surgeon located in Germany who had been performing life-changing operations with positive results.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sarah Wills is grateful for the little things, like having the energy to take her dog Archie for a walk with mum Barbara.

After a video consultation, Sandmann told Wills she needed to fly to his clinic urgently.

She underwent extra testing, including an expensive speciality ultrasound by paediatrician Professor Thomas Scholbach.

Once complete a picture of Will’s health was clear.

Sandmann could perform surgery that would fix all the compressions at the same time – the safest and most cost-effective way of giving Wills back her quality of life.

But, the trip would cost Wills and her mother Barbara about $60,000.

“I don’t care about the money,” said Barbara, “You do whatever it takes for your child to get her life back.

DAVID UNWIN Sarah Wills, 20, discusses the daily struggles of her illnesses, and the financial burden of pursuing a remedy abroad.

“I would have sold the house if I had to [but] I’m just so lucky it didn’t come to that.”

Wills set up a Givealittle page and managed to raise more than $30,000, and with additional help from savings, family and fundraising activities, Wills and her mum set off for Germany in May.

Scholbach performed a specialised compression ultrasound and was able to show Wills the compressions and the effects they had on her blood flow.

“It was so validating after being gaslit by so many doctors in the past.

“I can’t tell you how much of a relief it was to know that everything I had experienced was true, and I might finally have a solution.”

A week later Sandmann shared the final scan results, and the discovery of several additional compressions that Wills was not aware of.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sarah Wills says work is the next step but it won’t be a career in the same system that turned her away.

On June 9, she was admitted to Clinic Bel Etage in Düsseldorf for the seven-hour operation.

Eight weeks on from surgery, Wills was gradually healing from the discomfort of the operation and was able to eat and drink without throwing up.

It was the beginning of a long recovery, which would take about a year, as her compromised digestive system adjusted to swallowing small amounts of food.

“After a year-and-a-half of having no food going through them, vomiting everything, they have to learn to work properly,” Barbara said.

Wills may not ever have a fully-functioning intestinal tract, but she said “it’s better than vomiting, when I just try to drink water.”

Her body would remain delicate until stents that were inserted to ease the compressions healed, but for the first time she was making plans and looking forward to a future.

Wills wanted to find work next year but was unsure of what she was going to do.

Before her experience with the New Zealand health system, Wills dreamed of becoming a nurse.

Now, she said, she would not work in the same system that disregarded her concerns and refused to look further into a diagnosis.

“I am angry at my doctors here at home, I’m frustrated at the medical system who told me I didn’t have a problem even though I have heard of people who have died.”

She said New Zealand doctors needed to do better.

“This is very real. If it were not for Professor Scholbach and Dr Sandmann I would have died.

“They have given back my future and I will always be so grateful to them and everyone who supported me.”