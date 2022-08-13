'Disconnected': Youth who attacked retailers 'see no value in themselves'

The Lion Academy director Dion Jensen believes the spike in youth offending is the cost we are paying for a disconnected society. (File photo.)

A recent attack on retailers by more than 30 teenagers is the price we are paying for a disconnected society, according to one community worker.

On Tuesday a group of youths smashed property and assaulted staff in the Downtown food court in Palmerston North, stealing property and hurling abuse at staff.

But, Dion Jensen, director of The Lion Academy, said it was important not to ostracise the offenders because it further perpetuated the issue.

Two female youths had since been taken into custody – one was referred to youth aide and the other appeared in youth court on Wednesday facing charges of assault, trespassing and shoplifting.

Jensen said people were now paying the cost of a disconnected community.

“We didn’t have these issues when we had community police stations in every suburb, we had a beat section and our beat cops knew the retailers and knew the kids.”

Jensen had spent time working in care and protection through youth justice and had created the mental health programme, VIP – Value, Identity and Purpose.

“These kids don’t see any value in themselves because they are so disconnected from society.

“We can’t come at them with fire and brimstone, that doesn’t work, because we cut them away when all they really want is to be part of something.”

Jensen said many were now left feeling helpless, but the situation could be fixed if people worked together and contributed to a solution.

He said the community could start by supporting the victims and encouraged people to “speak with their feet” and purchase from vendors in the food court.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sweet Dreams in The Eatery in Downtown Cinema Complex was the scene of violent altercation between 30 youths and workers on Tuesday.

Nourish owner Morgan Lambert said on Friday there had been a strong sense of camaraderie among retailers in The Eatery since the incident, and he was overwhelmed at the support.

He said business had been slow, but they were now seeing a small return of customers.

“There are people coming back, and that's really good to see. Today is a good day, and we are grateful for that.”

Ken Lusby, who owns Inner City Post and Lotto on Main St, said while his business had not had trouble from the group his business was feeling the effects.

Many customers, particularly elderly, had stopped wanting to come into the central business district, preferring to visit retailers on the outskirts of town where they felt safer.

Lusby had been at his current location for 22 years and said an effective measure would be to go back to having a strong team of beat cops who were able to provide a connection between police and businesses.

However, he said the number one way to tackle youth crime was to ensure there was accountability.

“Now, like many things, the aggressor is often being treated better than the victim – it’s disturbing times.

“I am very much in favour of more people on the beat, their presence is required, but more importantly there has to be accountability for what they [youth] do, there needs to be stronger consequences.”

Other retailers inside Downtown on Friday said they could not offer comment on the incident and any inquiries had to go “through the landlord”.

Colliers have been approached for comment.