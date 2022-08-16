'I won't have to worry': Replacement culvert brings relief for property owner

Julie Cunninghame stands above the new, larger culvert outside her Longburn property.

A Manawatū homeowner’s saturated property is finally drying out after the installation of a new culvert.

Julie Cunninghame is relieved she will no longer endure constant flooding at her No 1 Line property in Longburn because of an inadequate culvert that was unable to contain floodwater, and redirected it into her yard.

When Stuff met Cunninghame​ in July she was fed up with wearing fishing waders and knee-high gumboots to leave her property after experiencing her fourth flood in less than two weeks.

Cunninghame, who had lived at the house for more than two decades, said she had spent years pushing local officials to take responsibility for the drain and culvert, and had turned to media in a desperate attempt to get her complaints addressed.

DAVID UNWIN After her property's fourth flooding in under two weeks, Julie Cunninghame is fed up. Julie has spent years chasing up the council to replace the inadequate drain that runs adjacent to her property.

PNCC acting chief infrastructure officer Kathy Dever-Tod told Stuff at the time the road was a boundary shared with the Manawatū District Council.

Dever-Tod said the two authorities had agreed to work together, alongside Cunninghame, to fix the issue as soon as they could.

Nine days later on August 5, Fulton Hogan commenced work on replacing the culvert with a pipe that was about four times larger in diameter. It also widened the drain at either end of the culvert and cleared away debris and rubbish up to 20 metres either side.

“I’ve been trying to get these drains cleaned for years and it's the same – nobody is responsible. The whole drain, right the way down the road, needs to be cleaned and maintained regularly.

“It’s great for me to have the work all done, but you don’t have to look far down the drain to see it is still blocked up with all sorts of rubbish and gunk.

“It’s just slack. We pay our rates. Where is that money going?”

Cunninghame was pleased with the results, but said it should not have taken her talking with Stuff to get the ball rolling and the work completed.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Julie Cunninghame is relieved following the replacement of her inadequate culvert outside her Longburn property, but said she shouldn't have had to go to so much effort, to have her concerns addressed.

She said Stuff’s video of the flooding had helped instigate the action, because various council workers she had spoken to over the years “had realised things were a bit wet, but had no idea how bad it really was”.

Footage showed Cunninghame, in waders and gumboots, trudging though the water, which in some areas was knee-deep.

“It shouldn’t have got to that stage, though. Their workers had come out, they took photos and had all the details they needed but nothing happened.

“Apparently they had even bought the pipe, but yet it sat in their yard going nowhere.

“Once I talked to you guys, I couldn’t believe how fast they were on the phone to me. This really shows how quick they can get things done when they really want to.”

Cunninghame said she felt reassured the new culvert would keep her property above water after the next downpour.

“I won’t have to worry about this in the next rains.

“Instead, I’ll be able to stand out the front and watch as all the water washes down the drain. It’s great.”