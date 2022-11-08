Three-car crash in Manakau disrupts highway traffic
One person has suffered serious injuries after three cars collided south of Manakau.
A police media spokesperson said police were called to State Highway 1, between North Manakau and Waikawa Beach roads, just after 3pm on Tuesday for a three-car crash.
One person was believed to have suffered serious injuries.
The crash was likely to cause disruptions and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said they were alerted to a motor vehicle crash involving three cars. Two fire trucks attended.