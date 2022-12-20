Driver eludes police across three districts before arrest

Charges against the man are yet to be determined, police say.

A 25-year-old fleeing driver has been arrested after he attempted to escape police across three lower North Island districts.

A police media spokesperson said the incident began in Waiouru on Monday at 1.55pm after the man was seen driving a vehicle at excessive speeds.

The vehicle was “not pursued” but continued driving at high speed across Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and Manawatū, towards Feilding.

The vehicle was eventually spiked just before 3pm at the intersection of Kimbolton and Colyton roads.

But as the driver attempted to avoid the spikes he collided with another vehicle.

“The occupant of the other vehicle was checked over by ambulance staff and was uninjured,” the spokesperson said.

“Charges against the man are yet to be determined.”

It was the second fleeing driver incident in Feilding in less than two weeks.

On December 8 a man who allegedly crashed into a fence before stealing a vehicle with a firearm inside, was arrested after evading police for nearly six hours.