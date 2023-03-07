Fuel syphoned from hearse for third time at Foxton funeral home

Hearses at Te Awahou Funeral Services have been targeted by thieves, in March they stole gas from the cars.

A Foxton funeral home has been the victim of theft three times in the last three months and its owner says hearses are being targetted for petrol.

A hearse at Te Awahou Funeral Services had $150 worth of petrol stolen over the weekend and ownerJayden Moore says it is the third time petrol has been taken from the same vehicle.

“As soon as the families need us, we are on the road, and the last thing you want to do is run around and put gas early in the morning when you have a service,” he said.

A CCTV recording showed a tall, hooded figure walking with a canister to the cars overnight on Sunday.

“Someone must have seen something because it was 8.30pm, so it was just getting dark.”

He said a staff member had just used the car that evening and when he checked the video recordings on his phone he saw the thief, who he described as “walking like a male”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jayden Moore says thieves should not tamper with hearses as they are service vehicles and one day “they might need it”.

“Because we seen him on camera, we went down and looked straight at the cars to see whether the cars had been tampered with.

“There was gas all over the ground and the fuel flap open.”

Moore had installed cameras in 2022 after people stole rear windows and gas from the hearses.

Moore said one day in October he got a call in the morning for a service, but when he went to get a hearse it was missing two back wheels.

The home now had five security cameras around the place, but Moore said he may need to instal more.

“We are keeping a closer eye on the place at nighttime. It means now I have to up my security more, which I shouldn’t have to.”

He said the thief should “get a job” and buy their own gas, instead of tampering with hearses.

“It’s a service vehicle, so one day they might need it.”