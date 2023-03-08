'Totally burned out': Whanganui house gets destroyed in blaze

Firefighters from Whanganui Fire Station were at the scene of a “totally burned out” house. (File photo)

Investigators are at the scene of a Whanganui home that has been “totally burned out” by a blaze.

Firefighters were called to the home on Tongariro St just after 4pm on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said.

The house was engulfed in flames when two fire trucks from Whanganui Fire Station arrived, he said.

Whanganui Fire Station’s senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said crews checked the home for occupants, but it was empty.

By 7pm one crew remained at the scene dampening down hotspots as fire investigator Graeme McIntyre began a scene examination.

“It’s totally burned out and the fire looks like it has started in the lounge area,” McIntyre said.

Police assisted with traffic management and placed cordons in the area, which have since been removed, a police spokesman said.

Officers at the scene also conducted an examination and inquiries are ongoing.