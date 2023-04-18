Man charged with GBH after serious incident in Feilding

A person with serious injuries was found at the Poole St property. (File photo)

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court after an incident in Feilding left one person with serious injuries.

Police were called to a Poole St property on March 28 about 12.40am. One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but has since been discharged.

On Tuesday, police said a man was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on April 27 charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and committing burglary with a weapon.

At the time of the incident police said there was no threat to the wider community.