Manukura qualify for national kapa haka championships

Palmerston North school Manukura will look to promote some important messages on the national stage after winning Pae Taiohi, the Manawatū Horowhenua secondary schools kapa haka competition.

Manukura won the competition at the Arena on Saturday and qualify for the national final in Nelson next year.

Te Piringa also qualified for the national final as the second-placed group. Te Piringa is a combined group of students from Palmerston North Girls’ High School, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Freyberg High School, Mana Tamariki and Te Wharekura o Manawatū.

One of Manukura’s lead tutors, Tiya Blake-Ohlson, said the group was excited about winning.

They knew the stakes were high competing against other good teams, including Te Aho o Whātonga, which is made up of kura from around the lower North Island.

“We weren't sure what they would be like, so we thought we’ve got to give it everything we’ve got,” Blake-Ohlson said.

They performed seven items and each one covered an important topic or message they wanted to promote.

One of their pieces was a version of the Bee Gees song Too Much Heaven.

“There were a few tributes this year. The waiata tira, the choral piece, we did at the beginning, the Bee Gees item, it was first performed by my family’s team.

Takitimu-Cook Production/taki_prod Manukura celebrate winning the Manawatū Horowhenua secondary schools kapa haka event.

“In the action song we did a tribute to Joe Frost, to Tiatoa and the family.

“Our poi item was for Pere Wihongi, who is a big influencer in te ao Māori for the youth and also a massive advocate for the reo, for the rainbow community, the LGBTQ community, an awesome person, to thank him for his contribution.”

Frost was a Manawatū basketball stalwart and Manukura coach who died earlier this year. His son Tiatoa Temata-Frost works at Manukura.

Blake-Ohlson said the most important item was their haka performance about vaping.

Takitimu-Cook Production/taki_prod Keitamairerangi Takitimu-Cook during Manukura’s performance.

“Our school is big on trying to get rid of that nasty thing, not just in our town but across the country. It’s a challenge to the kids to not get sucked into it.”

It had been a long, but relaxed campaign for the team of 40 students, who prepared for six months.

Blake-Ohlson said they would continue with their preparations for next year with more performances to keep things fresh.

