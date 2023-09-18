Parties confirm candidates for general election

Labour MP Tangi Utikere is seeking a second term in Palmerston North.

Political parties have confirmed their candidates for this year’s general election.

Nominations for candidates closed on Friday and the names of all the candidates standing were released at the weekend. There are 567 candidates from 19 registered political parties.

The electorates in the Manawatū Standard’s wider area are Palmerston North, Rangitīkei, Ōtaki, Wairarapa and Whanganui, as well as Māori electorates Te Tai Hauāuru and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

In Palmerston North, six candidates are standing this year including sitting Labour MP Tangi Utikere, who is seeking a second term.

Rangitīkei will have a new MP this election following the retirement of National’s Ian McKelvie, who held the seat for 12 years. Five people are standing this year. Rangitīkei stretches from Shannon to Taumarunui.

In Ōtaki, six people are standing, with sitting MP Terisa Ngobi going again.

The Māori electorate seat of Te Tai Hauāuru is open with incumbent Adrian Rurawhe of Labour going on the list and four people are standing. Te Tai Hauāuru covers the west coast of the central and lower North Island, from Porirua to south of Te Awamutu in Waikato.

Wairarapa is a huge electorate that runs from south Wairarapa to Central Hawke’s Bay and includes Tararua. Seven people are standing, including sitting Labour MP Kieran McAnulty.

The Māori electorate that covers the entire east coast of the North Island, including Tararua, is Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, has three people standing. Meka Whaitiri is the sitting MP. Earlier this year she changed parties from Labour to Te Pāti Māori.

Whanganui has six people standing and the incumbent is Labour’s Steph Lewis.

The election is on October 14.

Palmerston North

National: Ankit Bansal.

Animal Justice: Douglas Begg.

New Zealand Loyal: Dean Grant.

ACT: Mike Harnett.

Green: Teanau Tuiono.

Labour: Tangi Utikere.

Rangitīkei

Labour: Zulfiqar Butt.

ACT: Andrew Hoggard.

Green: Bernard Long.

National: Suze Redmayne.

NZ First: Helma Vermeulen.

Ōtaki

National: Tim Costley

Green: Ali Muhammad.

Labour: Terisa Ngobi.

ACT: Sean Rush.

New Zealand Loyal: Bryan Ten-Have.

NAP: Bob Wessex.

Te Tai Hauāuru

National: Harete Hipango.

Te Pāti Māori: Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Labour: Soraya Peke-Mason.

Vision New Zealand: Paris Winiata.

Wairarapa

New Zealand Loyal: Pete Arnott

National: Mike Butterick

ACT: Simon Casey.

Independent: Jared Gardner.

Labour: Kieran McAnulty.

Green: Celia Wade-Brown.

Te Pāti Māori: Te Whakapono Waikare.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

Labour: Cushla Tangaere-Manuel.

Vision New Zealand: Ata Tuhakaraina.

Te Pāti Māori: Meka Whaitiri.

Whanganui

New Zealand First: William Arnold.

National: Carl Bates.

ACT: Craig Dredge.

Animal Justice: Sandra Kyle.

Labour: Steph Lewis.

Green: Marion Sanson.