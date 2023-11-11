Manawatū road closed after bridge damaged following crash

Oxford St, between McLean St and Woodlands Rd near Woodville remains closed after the Mangapapa Stream Bridge was damaged on Friday afternoon.

A road near Woodville in Manawatū remains closed after a car crash on a bridge on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at the Mangapapa Stream Bridge on Oxford St, shortly before 3.30pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

The person in the vehicle was not injured, but Tararua District Council was alerted and called to inspect the bridge to ensure it was safe to drive on.

On Saturday, a police spokesperson said Oxford St between McLean St and Woodlands Rd was “still closed due to damage to the bridge”.