State Highway 2 closed after serious motorbike crash near Dannevirke

Emergency services are at the scene of a motorbike crash near Dannevirke. (File photo)

Two people have been injured after a motorbike crashed in Tararua.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on State Highway 2, between Graham and Kiritaki roads, about 8 kilometres south of Dannevirke at about 2pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggested one person was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.

The serious crash unit had been advised, and part of SH2 was blocked between Graham and Kiritaki roads, he said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, and diversions were being put in place.