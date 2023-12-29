Two people missing after quad bike rolls into Far North swimming hole ... read more

Police respond to three crashes on Manawatū road

20:58, Dec 29 2023
Motorists should take extra caution while driving on Saddle Rd and Pahiatua Track, police said.
Stuff
Motorists should take extra caution while driving on Saddle Rd and Pahiatua Track, police said.

Police have attended three crashes on a Manawatū road with low visibility on Friday.

By 4pm, there had been three crashes on Saddle Rd between Ashhurst and Woodville, where there was “extremely low visibility” due to poor weather conditions, police said in a statement.

One lane of Saddle Rd was partially blocked.

The Pahiatua Track also had dangerous driving conditions.

“Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive to the conditions, including using your headlights in low visibility areas.”