Police respond to three crashes on Manawatū road

Motorists should take extra caution while driving on Saddle Rd and Pahiatua Track, police said.

Police have attended three crashes on a Manawatū road with low visibility on Friday.

By 4pm, there had been three crashes on Saddle Rd between Ashhurst and Woodville, where there was “extremely low visibility” due to poor weather conditions, police said in a statement.

One lane of Saddle Rd was partially blocked.

The Pahiatua Track also had dangerous driving conditions.

“Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive to the conditions, including using your headlights in low visibility areas.”