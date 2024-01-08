One person dead following crash on SH4

One person was initially reported to have serious injuries. (File photo)

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash that has closed the Parapara Highway in Waimarino, Ruapehu District.

The crash was reported to emergency services at 1.15pm Monday.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggested one person had received serious injuries and the road was closed.

Police then issued a statement on Monday afternoon confirming that one person had died.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned motorists that SH4 from Raetihi to Whanganui was closed. People were asked to avoid the area and consider another route.

The highway remained closed as of 4.50pm and diversions remained in place. The Serious Crash Unit were on the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central shift manager Karen McDonald said crews from Raehiti were sent to the crash but had left the scene in the hands of police.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to the scene.