One person dead following crash in Manawatū

One person has died following a crash southwest of Palmerston North.

A spokesperson said police had been called to the scene, on Bainesse Rd near Glen Oroua at 8.10pm on Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road was closed and a diversion in place.

The serious crash unit would be investigating.