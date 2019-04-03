One person dead following crash in Manawatū

21:12, Apr 03 2019
One person has died following a crash southwest of Palmerston North.
DAVID WALKER/STUFF
One person has died following a crash southwest of Palmerston North.

One person is dead after a crash southwest of Palmerston North.

A spokesperson said police had been called to the scene, on Bainesse Rd near Glen Oroua at 8.10pm on Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

READ MORE:
* Two killed in crashes near Woodville and Foxton
* Serious crash near Sanson closed State Highway 1; one person critically injured
* One dead after two-car crash involving six people

The road was closed and a diversion in place.

The serious crash unit would be investigating.

 

Stuff