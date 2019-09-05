Palmerston North city mayoral candidates to lay out their leadership credentials

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and the five other mayoral candidates are invited to a debate on Wednesday September 18.

Palmerston North's mayoral candidates will lay out their leadership credentials at a candidates' debate on Wednesday September 18.

Hosted by Manawatū People's Radio and supported by the Manawatū Standard, all six candidates, and the public, are invited to the debate at Palmerston North's Conference and Function Centre.

They six candidates are incumbent Grant Smith, Andy Asquith, Ross Barber, Maruna Engu, Hussein Kikhounga-N'Got and Teanau Tuiono.

From 7.45pm, they will each make four-minute statements before a Q and A session.

City council candidates will also get to have their say on the night, similar to this session in 2015.

​Manawatū People's Radio and the Standard will ask questions of the candidates, and listeners and readers also have the chance to submit a question for radio station manager Fraser Greig to ask on the night.

The debate will be broadcast on Manawatū People's Radio at 5pm on Friday September 20 and then be available as a podcast. Full reports and analysis will be published in the Standard and at Stuff's Manawatū page.

The session is expected to finish about 8.45pm.

Between 6-7pm, Manawatū People's Radio hosts a meet-the-candidates session for those running for the city council.

There are 27 people vying for 15 seats and each candidate who attends will have two minutes to introduce themselves and their ideas to voters.

It will be broadcast on Manawatū People's Radio at 5pm on Thursday September 19 and also be available as a podcast after that.

The candidates will remain at the venue between 7 and 7.45 so people can speak to them individually, or head to All Saints' Church, which is hosting a Horizons Regional Council meet-the-candidates session.

Although the city council isn't running a meet-the-candidates event this year, it has offered the Conference and Function Centre for use here.

Questions for the mayoral candidates can be sent to fraser@mpr.co.nz.