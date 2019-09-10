Ministry of Education plans for new school in Palmerston North

The Ministry of Education owns a plot of land in Summerhill, where a new school could be built in five to 10 years.

Palmerston North is likely to have a new school in the next five to 10 years to handle the expected growth of school-aged children in the city.

The Ministry of Education owns a plot of land on Ruapehu Drive in Summerhill, which could be the home of a new school, and officials are also monitoring growth in the north of the city, where another school could be built.

The ministry predicts Palmerston North's population will increase by 7000 to 12,800 people by 2030 and most of the growth would be in Kelvin Grove, Whakarongo, Ashhurst and Summerhill.

Ministry deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the Ruapehu Drive land was designated for education purposes and the placement of a new school would depend on where new growth was.

READ MORE:

* Tokomaru, Ashhurst schools in line for new classrooms

* Bunnythorpe school needs new kids to fill empty classrooms

"The ministry is currently monitoring residential development in the Poutoa-Aokautere areas and student population growth. Schools in the area are able to provide for the current student population.

"We are anticipating a new school will be required in the next five to 10 years to accommodate the extra student population growth in the Poutoa-Aokautere area."

The ministry was also monitoring residential development in the north of the city, but schools in the area now could provide for the current population.

"Once the network of schools becomes fully utilised from an increase in student population, we will determine the placement of a new school, based on student population growth and demand.

"The ministry will look to purchase land when and if required."

As at July 2018, more than 16,000 children were at 54 schools in the ministry's Palmerston North "catchment".

Ministry information showed primary school rolls had increased by about 700 pupils in the past five years, so most urban primary schools were now at or exceeding capacity. But as the children moved into secondary school there was some capacity at primary level.

Ministry information says co-ed secondary schools were fully accessible, but single-sex schools were at capacity.

The ministry has managed growth in Palmerston North and Manawatū by implementing and amending enrolment zones, providing roll-growth teaching spaces and investigating establishing a new school.

"The ministry will use all of the options available to it to ensure that any school-aged population growth is provided for," Casey said.

Sixty-eight per cent of Palmerston North schools have enrolment schemes or maximum rolls and other enrolment schemes are being explored.

Ashhurst School, Hiwinui School, Hokowhitu School, Whakarongo School and Ross Intermediate School have all recently had additional teaching spaces added.

It was also announced last week that Ashhurst School and Tokomaru School will get new classrooms due to role growth.

Ashhurst School, Hiwinui School and Tokomaru School all put enrolment schemes in place in 2017-18.

Secondary school Manukura, which is based at the old teachers' college site in Hokowhitu, is getting a new $20 million school built at Massey University.

Casey said Freyberg High School, Awatapu College, Longburn Adventist College, Queen Elizabeth College, St Peter's College and Hato Pāora College had been identified as having space to accommodate an increase in students.