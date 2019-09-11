Rural house near Palmerston North badly damaged after appliance sparks fire

Fire Investigator Murray Kidd says a fire in a rural homestead appears to have started accidentally.

A fire that badly damaged a rural homestead likely started accidentally.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Railway Rd, between Richardsons Line and Te Ngaio Rd, at 5.30pm on Tuesday and extinguished it about an hour later.

The smell of smoke still hung in the air on Wednesday and burnt scraps of memo pages lay trodden into the mud of the homestead's driveway. A scorched baby picture and poem keepsake lay forlornly in a charred frame on the grass nearby.

Fire Investigator Murray Kidd said the fire appeared to be accidental and caused extensive damage to the back of the house. The front rooms largely escaped the flames, but were damaged by the smoke.

The fire started in one of the three appliances in the laundry, but since they were all destroyed in the fire the investigation could not determine much more than that, he said.

It's thought no-one was inside the house at the time.

The fire was threatening the roof by the time a crew from Milson station arrived and problems accessing water meant crews from Bunnythorpe and Palmerston North were also called.

Historian Val Burr said the house was the old family homestead of Roy Clevely, who had written several books on the early history of Bunnythorpe, Feilding and Ashhurst.

Clevely died in his 80s 27 years ago. His family had been in the area for a long time, so the house was old, she said.

The gate to the property still bears a "Clevelands" sign, a reference to the name of the Clevely family homestead.

Burr said it was sad when any old building was damaged in a fire and particularly sad when it had a link to the area's heritage.