Twin brothers top young ministock drivers

BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS: Two Manawatū teen speedway drivers are keen on one day competing at the pinnacle of teams' racing.

Ministock drivers and twin brothers Seth and Cody Hodge, 15, are into their fourth season of racing and are having a strong season on the track.

The brothers, who go to Feilding High School, have been regulars on the podium this season and are never far away from each other during a race.

The pair shared a car until they met sponsors Les and Sharon Cain and then "it all got fairly big pretty quickly". They built one car and bought another, and are regularly racing.

There isn't a rivalry between the two brothers, but they both race to win. Cody said they don't let each other get away during races, but don't try to take each other out.

Seth said they followed each other like a truck and trailer.

"He's probably the hardest competitor on the track and it's probably vice versa," Seth said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Seth Hodge, left, and Cody Hodge have been racing ministocks for about four years.

They manage to find each other on the track if they're racing together.

"For some reason it seems to be the curse," Seth said.

In February Cody won the ministocks in paradise title in Rotorua, which is the unofficial national title and the biggest win of his career.

He said he didn't know what to say after the win, having had a hard first night of competition. On the second night he had to make his way from the back of the grid.

Seth was in a hard pool and got stuck in another car's bumper and finished 16th, but he eventually finished second in the second tier.

Cody won the west coast championship title in Whanganui in January and Seth was second.

A week later Seth won the Oceanview 5000 event in Whanganui and Cody was second. Last year Cody was the senior winner, having previously won the junior grade.

Cody was also second at race at Gisborne earlier in the season, and last month Seth won the Stratford spectacular and Seth was fourth.

"Every competition we've been to we've been on the podium," Cody said.

Cody leads the standings for the overall Palmerston North youth ministock competition and Seth is just behind him.

Both lads are keen on progressing in speedway and racing superstocks in the teams' champs.

"Our goal is to be in the [Palmerston North] Panthers by age 20," Seth said.

They do all the work on the car themselves.