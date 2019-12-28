One person killed in crash on State Highway 3, Kaitoke

A portion of SH3, Kaitoke, is closed after a serious crash.

One person has died following the serious single-vehicle crash on State Highway 3, Kaitoke, on Saturday.

Police confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash, which occurred about 12.25pm near Concord Line, south of Whanganui.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area, it said.

The road would be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

The crash brings the holiday road toll to two, following the death of a pedestrian in Blenheim on Friday.