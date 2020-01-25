Helicopters battle two large Manawatū scrub fires into the night

A fire broke out on a property on Rangiotu Rd, near Palmerston North, on Friday.

Firefighters battled two large scrub fires well into Friday night, as dry conditions create a tinderbox in rural Manawatū.

The biggest of the two fires started with a controlled burn that got out of hand and spread into a pine plantation, 18 kilometres southwest of Palmerston North at 3.50pm on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman David Meikle said the fire on Rangiotu Rd, near Pyke Rd, spread across 10 hectares and threatened three houses.

Fire crews from around the region, and three helicopters, managed to protect the houses.

The blaze was brought under control as of 8pm but continued to burn into the night.

Two fire crews remained on the scene to monitor the fire once it went out and dampen down hotspots. They were still there at 9.30am Saturday morning.

Meikle said conditions were pretty dry across the Manawatū and it was keeping firefighters pretty busy putting out fires across the region.

The other seizable scrub fire broke out nearly 20 kilometres away and 50 minutes earlier, near Foxton.

Meikle said the fire started in a paddock on Oturoa Rd, off State Highway 1.

Firefighters from Foxton, Levin, Waitarere and Palmerston North battled the blaze, with support from a helicopter for five hours before bringing it under control.

The fire service was also called out to a small grass fire on Makino Rd, near Stanway Rd, 8km north of Halcombe at 4pm, and a minor fire at the Whanganui Police Station at 8pm.