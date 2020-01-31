New operating theatres a temporary fix for Palmerston North Hospital

Palmerston North Hospital head of anaesthetics Alberto Ramirez and clinical nurse co-ordinator for operating theatres Kathy Geange look forward to uncluttered corridors.

Palmerston North Hospital surgical services staff are relieved their calls to patch up and extend their cramped operating spaces have been heard.

The MidCentral District Health Board will receive $26 million for two extra operating theatres, procedure rooms and recovery rooms as part of the Government's $300m infrastructure boost for health facilities.

A catheterisation lab will enable cardiac interventions, but not heart surgery, to be offered and facilities are included to cope with the expected increase in colonoscopies as bowel cancer screening ramps up.

Head of anaesthesia Alberto Ramirez said the ageing facilities were hampering the staff's ability to provide the number of operations and level of care the district's population needed.

"Currently, the services we can provide are well below national standards, and our patients are much sicker and in more trouble by the time they come for surgery."

The surgical procedural interventional recovery expansion project will boost the number of operating theatres from seven to nine.

Ramirez said four more theatres were needed, but that would not happen until a new acute services block, estimated to cost about $379m, could be built.

"This is a patch for 10 years.

"We have put a strong case to the Government in the past few months, crying out for help.

"We need to be able to do this for our population."

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Lack of storage is one of the challenges for Palmerston North Hospital's surgical services staff.

Board chief executive Kathryn Cook said there was no further potential for the city's private hospital, Crest, to undertake more elective surgeries on the board's behalf.

"We desperately want to do better by our community and that is what our clinicians want to do.

"People are feeling excited and relieved."

The case for the interim project identified MidCentral as having the second-lowest theatre capacity in the country.

Demand for acute care, caesarean births and complex surgeries for the wider region's cancer patients often postponed planned care.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Palmerston North Hospital is in line for new theatres and procedure rooms to streamline patient flow.

The central region also had the highest mortality rate for patients with cardiac conditions.

The inclusion of a cath lab in the development would help deal with that.

Cook said with the recent recruitment of a new head of cardiology, patients would be able to have timely interventions and stent procedures carried out in Palmerston North rather than travelling to Wellington.

MidCentral would provide those procedures for Whanganui patients as well, easing pressure on the regional specialists in Wellington.

Operational lead for planned care Chris Simpson said it was fabulous news that the improvements would be made.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Palmerston North Hospital's suite of theatres will be boosted as part of the government's infrastructure spend.

She said staff had done all they could to be flexible, to streamline patient flows and stack the corridors with temporary storage units, but had run out of capacity to do any more.

Cook said attracting new government money for the project would allow the board, one of the few in the country to have money in the bank, to invest in other improvements to the hospital.

One of those would be the placement of pods or temporary buildings to increase the capacity of the emergency department, enabling more patient observation and assessment to be carried out nearby without using space in the department or wards.

The intensive care unit would also get some attention, although it would still be on the top floor of a building with earthquake resilience problems until the new acute services block was built.