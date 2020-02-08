A qualification is only a first step, attitude will fuel how you run

Relationship building and self-confidence were more important than any qualification on Jacinda Ardern's path to become the nation's leader, argues Steve Elers.

OPINION: I had a good chuckle over a recent anonymous reader report on Stuff titled "Student loan nightmare: $28,000 left to pay – but my degree is useless".

The writer started with: "I graduated from Massey University with a bachelor of communications in 2010."

As someone who teaches communication at Massey, I knew it was going to be a fun read. I should point out that I wasn't working at Massey when that student graduated, so I am absolved of any blame, but am happy to throw my colleagues to the wolves.

Jokes aside, I'm not going to criticise this alumna's experience or how she ended up where she is.

However, I will criticise her for not knowing the name of her degree. Massey's communication degree is called a bachelor of communication not a bachelor of communications. The terms "communication" and "communications" have different meanings, despite them being used interchangeably in recent times.

To be fair, the crux of the alumna's reader report raised a valid question: What can one do with a degree in communication?

Sure, I could harp on about alumni who are working in New Zealand and around the world in news media organisations, public relations agencies, government departments, NGOs etc, but instead I'll start at the top: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

OK, the PM attended a different provincial university. She has a degree in communication and managed to become PM. So what's wrong with our anonymous writer?

Or perhaps, a better question is: How did Ardern become PM? Ardern is a good example of how relationship building and self-confidence has set her up for the long haul, even when her political career comes to an end.

After joining the Labour Party as a teenager, Ardern volunteered to work for Labour MP Harry Duynhoven during the 1996 and 1999 election campaigns.

This relationship continued as she worked for him as an intern while at university, which eventually led to Duynhoven hiring her as his private secretary when he became associate minister of energy in 2002. Her foot was now in the door.

After the stint as Duynhoven's private secretary, she then worked for Phil Goff before becoming an adviser for then-PM Helen Clark. I'm not so sure that someone in their early 20s with just a couple of years out of university has the necessary work and life experience to be employed as an adviser to the prime minister.

Regardless, having "adviser to the PM" on your CV is impressive for anyone and more so for a 20-something-year-old.

After a brief period of voluntary work in New York, she was hired for a job with the United Kingdom's Cabinet Office, which, of course, was during the UK Labour Party's tenure. After 15 months in that role, she then moved to another UK government department before moving home to contest the Waikato seat in the 2008 general election, at the request of Phil Goff.

Despite being soundly beaten by National's Lindsay Tisch for the Waikato seat, Ardern entered Parliament anyway as a Labour list MP.

Ardern tried to win a different electoral seat in 2011, but was beaten by National's Nikki Kaye, and was beaten again in 2014. However, her rank on the Labour list saw her remain in Parliament even though she had lost three elections for general seats.

Ardern finally managed to win a general seat when she won the Labour safe seat of Mt Albert in the 2017 by-election after incumbent MP David Shearer resigned. Mt Albert has only ever had Labour MPs since the electorate was established in 1946.

And, as we all know, in the same year she became our prime minister after agreeing to a coalition deal with NZ First.

So what's the moral of the story? Regardless of where we all sit on the political spectrum, there's a lot to be learnt from our PM's career path, especially for our young, and not so young, people still figuring out their career paths, from how she built relationships and networks, to backing herself all the way, even when things don't go to plan.

Perhaps the writer of the anonymous reader report can apply Ardern's 2017 election slogan to her own life: "Let's do this."

Steve Elers is a senior lecturer at Massey University, who writes a weekly column for Stuff on social and cultural issues.