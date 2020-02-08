Choppers brought in to tackle bush fires in Rangitikei district

Fire crews work to control a fire between Bulls and Santoft.

Firefighters are at the scene of a major bush fire west of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called about 3.55pm on Saturday to the fire on land between Bulls and the Santoft forest in the Rangitikei district.

Do you know anything about this fire? Email video and photos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

A witness from nearby Te Papa Rd told Stuff that "the fire looks like it's behind Lake Alice, and there are currently at least five fire trucks and two helicopters with buckets trying to extinguish the fire".

Police are also at the scene working with Fire and Emergency NZ.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said there were "two major fire fronts", one on Brandon Hall Rd and one on Pukepapa Rd."

"There are currently seven helicopters, 11 fire trucks, three water tankers and a support crew fighting a fire.

The estimated size of this vegetation fire is 30 hectares, she said.

"There is an industrial building nearby, which has been evacuated," she said.

"It is to early to say the cause of the fire," she said.