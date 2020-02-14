Cricket veterans to relive glory days in local derby clash

Jamie How last played for CD in 2015, but had a quick hit out last weekend ahead of tomorrow's match.

CRICKET: It's been a while since former international quick Ewen Thompson charged in against retired Black Caps opener Jamie How, but a battle between the two veterans is on the cards on Sunday.

Left-armer Thompson and How headline the Manawatū and Horowhenua-Kāpiti over-35 teams taking on each other in a 35-over clash at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North, years on from when the pair would go toe to toe in the Central Stags nets.

The two teams are a mix of club players and officials, association volunteers, coaches and organisers, and even groundsmen, ensuring they'll be plenty of matches within matches, although the real highlight will likely be the post-match catchup.

How, 38, a member of the Manawatū Cricket Association board, played 65 internationals between 2005 and 2011 and was a long-time Manawatū rep. He said fixtures such as Sunday's would provide an incentive for people to say involved in the sport.

"It's an important part of the game, keeping people involved – not just playing, but keeping them involved in clubs. It's something that as an association we're keen to develop.

"I think the important thing for this year is to try and pull as many people together as possible and hopefully in years to come we can get to a point where it's a bit more established."

How retired from first-class cricket in 2015 and, before a friendly hit out last weekend, hadn't picked up a bat for two or three years.

"I was pretty nervous to be honest," he said of his return to the crease. "I actually really enjoyed it. I enjoyed putting the pads on again and seeing the ball come down... I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it."

How said his bowling was "embarrassing". "I don't fancy doing that again."

STUFF Ewen Thompson was an effective left-arm seamer for Central Districts for about 10 years.

Thompson, 40, played a pair of internationals in 2008-09 and after his first-class career finished in 2010, he played for Horowhenua Kāpiti. Lately, he has turned out occasionally for the Wanderers side in Wellington.

His preparation for this match: "I've had a few ciders, that's about it."

Thompson said Horowhenua Kāpiti hadn't had a warmup match. "That's a Manawatū thing."

Manawatū association general manager James Lovegrove said he won't be playing after he holed out on the boundary in the warmup encounter.

He sees Sunday's game as the start of a regular programme for older players, such as over-35s masters and over-50s veterans, as well as former rep legends.

Horowhenua Kāpiti has an established masters cricket scene and has taken its team to Marlborough, Nelson, where they played on international ground Saxton Oval, and Hawke's Bay.

SUPPLIED Horowhenua Kāpiti's masters team after a match against Nelson on Saxton Oval.

Horowhenua Kāpiti's team will stay in Palmerston North and go out for dinner on Saturday night, making a real occasion of the weekend.

"We have a selection criteria for our team," Horowhenua Kāpiti Cricket chief executive David O'Brien said. "It's a really cool way for us to reward club volunteers and administrators to represent our region where otherwise that pathway is all about high performance and age-grade reps."

O'Brien will be playing and has challenged Lovegrove to do the same. The team will also have to decide who will man the slips cordon, which is expected to be the most popular place to field.

The game starts at 10.30am. The squads will rotate in the field and only 11 can be on the park at each time.

Manawatū: Jamie How (captain), Craig Rowe, Sam Bradnock, Greg Codyre, Sompreet Singh, Matt Janes, Stef Parrot, Aaron Taylor, Pete Bowman, Glen Blay, Brett Duker, Ali MacFadzean, Robbie Laird, Dave Fulton, Andy May, Gordon Kuggeleijn, Brett Davis, Andrew Murley. Manager Trevor Mitchell.

Horowhenua Kāpiti: Vance Baines (captain), Brett Cole, Carl Trask, Nik Edwards, Matt Gibbs, Arne Murray, Nigel Harvey, David O'Brien, Daniel Parker, Ewen Thompson, Evan Hicks, Stacey Kerehoma, Corey Kennett, Warren Webb, Tom Thomas, Todd Isaacs.