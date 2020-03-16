United complete triple crown with win over Marist in two-day final

Hayden Hill, centre, scored a half century and took two wickets in United's win in the two-day final over Marist.

CRICKET: United have completed the clean sweep of all three Manawatū club titles this season with a first-innings win over Marist in the two-day final.

The win secures the two-day, one-day and twenty20 titles for United. It was their first two-day crown since 2005-6 and stopped Marist winning their fourth consecutive title.

United batted Marist out of the game at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North, on Sunday, after stellar contributions from veteran seamer Cam Harris, who took a five-wicket bag, and most of the top order batting, including captain Logan McHardy, who scored a century.

Marist were bowled out for 114 after being put in to bat on a pitch that gave assistances to the bowlers, then United racked up 446-4 to shut Marist out of the game.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Marist bowler Connor Morriss charges in against United.

McHardy said it was a good toss to win because there was swing and seam, and taking early wickets helped.

"The deck did a little bit for the first session and then flattened out to be quite a good batting wicket in the end."

Harris bowled in good areas and was rewarded with 5-38 from 13 overs. Paceman Jack Harris opened the bowling and bowled 14 overs on the trot.

Marist's batting didn't fire, with 29 from No 4 Arana Noema-Barnett and 39 from Dylan Gaskin at No 6 the best efforts.

Spinner Hayden Hill took two wickets in his first over and came close to a hat-trick, with an lbw shout turned down.

United's batsmen then ripped into it to knock off the runs. Openers Mason Hughes and Tom O'Connor put on a quickfire opening stand of 160 inside 20 overs before O'Connor was out for 80.

Hughes was out for 94 just shy of a century, but Hill carried on with 73 and he put on a partnership of 136 with McHardy.

McHardy finished on 119 not out by the end of play and was in the middle with Robbie James, who was unbeaten on 42.

It was McHardy's second club century after he scored a double hundred in the last round of pool play.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF United batsman Tom O'Connor was also in the runs during the two-day final.

By stumps on day one United were already 120 runs ahead with one hand on the cup.

McHardy said they knew they only needed first innings honours to win, so didn't think about declaring and letting Marist bat again.

"To get all [titles] is a good result for us. None of the present players have ever won the two-day cup, so to tick that off is a big achievement."

Meanwhile, the Manawatū women's representative team finished their season with a 15-run loss to Wellington in their quad series game in the capital on Sunday.

Wellington scored 213-9 batting first, where they were helped by 51 extras given away by the Manawatū bowlers. Manawatū came close to the target, but were restricted to 198-9.

Opening bowler Ashleigh Hurley bowled a good spell and took 3-22, while spinners Amy Johnson and Jasmine O'Dell did a good job. O'Dell took a tidy 1-23 from her eight overs.

In reply Manawatū got off to a good start with Johnson scoring 30 opening the innings and No 3 Ashtuti Kumar producing a good knock of 52 before she was out to a sharp catch.

Bridie McFadzean (22) and Sarah Calkin (25) made handy contributions in the middle order.

Wellington's bowling and fielding was tight and stopped Manawatū getting too close. Wellington only conceded 20 extras.

Manawatū used a lot of young players and all 11 were given a bowl.

Scoreboard

Marist 114 (Dylan Gaskin 39, Arana Noema-Barnett 29; Cam Harris 5-38, Hayden Hill 2-9, Greg Berry 2-12) lost to United 446-4 (Logan McHardy 119*, Mason Hughes 94, Tom O'Connor 80, Hill 73, Robbie James 42*; Connor Morriss 2-81) on first innings.

Wellington 213-9 (Antonia Hamilton 36, Hannah Ryan 36, Kate Chandler 33; Ashleigh Hurley 3-22) beat Manawatū 198-9 (Ashtuti Kumar 52, Amy Johnson 30, Sarah Calkin 25; Charlotte Leach 2-27, Rachel Bryant 2-28, Hannah Kells 2-43) by 15 runs.