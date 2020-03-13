Person critically injured after 'disturbance' at Foxton Beach property

Emergency services responded to an incident on Pratt Avenue in Foxton Beach on Friday afternoon.

A scene guard will remain overnight at a property in Foxton Beach, Horowhenua, after a person was found there with critical injuries.

Emergency services were called to a "disturbance" at a property on Pratt Ave on Friday at 4.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of a disturbance at the property and found someone who was injured.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Locals on social media said they could see armed police and suggested there had been a shooting in the area. (file photo).

"Police are in the area as they work to determine the circumstances of how the person came to be injured and what exactly happened."

About 8.40pm Friday, police said a scene guard would remain at the property overnight.

Wider cordons which were in place had been stood down.

"Police have not located any persons of interest at this time, however are following lines of inquiry," police said.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said they had spoken with the injured person in hospital.

A person who lives on the street said she saw two police officers with a dog.

