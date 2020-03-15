Council overhauls project management practices after Bulls Community Centre blowout

The Bulls Community Centre is way over budget.

The Rangitīkei District Council is acting on the lessons learned from the mistakes and ballooning costs plaguing the new Bulls Community Centre.

The council is reviewing its project management practices after the now $8.3 million centre went more than $4m over what was estimated when it was proposed in 2013.

Chief executive Peter Beggs said a new internal project management office would be set up to oversee all future projects, and establish improved standards for monitoring and reporting on them.

A big part of the overhaul would be ensuring more frequent, clearer project updates that are easier for councillors and ratepayers to understand when making decisions, he said.

Beggs said the new office would also look at two key issues from the Bulls centre project: How the feasibility study missed several big expenses and requirements it should have picked up on, and the way the council balanced the project's costs and needs in the tender process.

"There was a lot of cost cutting in the tender phase between the council and the contractor, but some of those decisions ended up costing us more."

Bulls ratepayer Heather Thorby said the overhaul was a positive step, but elected council members also needed to improve how they communicated with the public about its projects.

"Often when they hold public consultation meetings there's five members of the public and nine council staff, and that's on them. They need to do a better job of engaging people."

In contrast there was barely a spare seat at Thursday's town hall meeting about the centre. People were worried this and similar budget blowouts in the future would lead to rates increases they couldn't afford and leave little in the council kitty for emergencies.

Ratepayers' confidence in the council's ability to deliver on major projects, such as the upcoming civic centre and water infrastructure upgrades in Marton, had been utterly shattered, she said.

"How can people trus ... these projects won't end up costing double as well?"

RANGITIKEI DISTRICT COUNCIL Rangitīkei District Council chief executive Peter Beggs says the council is overhauling its project management practices.

Beggs said it was reasonable for people to be concerned. Council processes until now had proven inefficient and allowed practices to vary from project to project, and between teams and even individual staff members.

Standardising the process will reduce the risk of mistakes and oversights, he said.

The community centre's increased cost wouldn't necessarily contribute to a rates increase, he said.

The council had secured $1.4m in external funding for the centre in grants and community donations, and the council was looking into getting additional government funding.

Beggs said the sale of six council-owned Bulls properties would also go towards the centre's cost.

The general rise in property values and building costs, which had contributed to the growing cost of the centre, also meant the council would get more than expected for those properties, he said.

For example, the Walton St house, donated and renovated by Central House Movers, was now expected to sell for $237,000, $87,000 over the original estimate.

The remaining costs would be covered by loans, with the budget over-run adding to the council's $3.13m debt, and paid off through the district rates.

Beggs said the council would look closely for savings to offset the additional cost as it drafted the 2020-21 Annual Plan, but there was no guarantee it could find fat to trim.