Two Tararua towns two weeks away from 'essential use only' water restrictions

Tararua is drying in the summer heat as the drought continues to bite.

Eketāhuna and Pahīatua are headed for stricter water restrictions as Tararua continues to bake in the summer sun.

The Tararua District Council declared a drought at the beginning of March, as reservoirs, ponds and rivers dried up in the heat.

The two towns haven't been as badly affected as other parts of the district, but with little to no rain on the horizon residents need to save more water.

In a statement on Tuesday the council said without a big step up in water conservation efforts the towns would be restricted to essential use only, limiting water use to cooking, drinking and personal hygiene.

Dannevirke remained on track to avoid such strict restrictions, as the town's reservoir slowly refills after levels hit a critical low of 5 per cent in February.

"[Since then] the town has come together and made a massive effort to conserve water and have decreased their average daily use by over one million litres," the statement said.

That and the extra water drawn from the Tamaki River has allowed the council to add a small amount to the town's reservoir on most days.

However, it is vital continue in this vein, the council said. The more water in the reservoir the better prepared Dannevirke would be if the council had to stop drawing from the river.

Woodville has also seen a drop in water usage, easing pressure on the town's critically low water supply.

If people continued to conserve water as they have been these past two weeks, there were close to 30 days of supply left. This provided a reprieve while the district awaited further rainfall, although if water use crept up again that figure dropped to 20 days of supply, the council said.

Every litre saved staved off essential-use restrictions for longer. Without significant rain in the near future the council won't be able to supplement the supply by drawing on the Mangapapa Stream.