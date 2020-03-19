Spire plucked off St Paul's ruins as Palmerston North skyline changes forever

A couple who married at St Paul's Church in Palmerston North 42 years ago have been watching on as their wedding day memories are dismantled.

Church organist Robert Cleaver and wife Alison shared their vows at the landmark Broadway church in January 1978 and are now watching its demolition.

As the process nears the end, the top of the church spire was being removed on Thursday.

Alison said she had been at the site almost every day since Central Demolition parked the first crane in February.

ROBERT CLEAVER The St Paul's spire was removed on Thursday as the church gets demolished.

"What's amazed me is how cranes work. They have been so gentle taking pieces down.

"I have enjoyed talking to people and reminiscing, although it is tinged with sadness."

By Thursday, only some brick walls, the tower and spire of the 1911 building remained standing, and now the spire has gone.

Treasures from inside the church have been carefully removed, including stained glass windows that will have new homes at Te Manawa and in the adjoining Wesley worship centre.

A time capsule was moved to the museum, where it is drying out in the conservation room, its paper contents thoroughly soaked.

The timber ceilings were riddled with borer, with little more than enough to create a couple of wooden benches able to be rescued.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Robert and Alison Cleaver watch on as their place of marriage is demolished.

The decorative finials on top of the spire and its four corners had been removed for Te Manawa and the church, and the spire's copper coating would probably be used as scrap.

Minister Ian Boddy said there was a mechanism somewhere inside the tower that had earlier sounded the call to worship, but he did not know if it could be extracted.

"We have not been allowed up there for 25 years."

The building was an earthquake risk and had not been used for worship since the 1980s, or any other purpose since the February 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Boddy said the old building had served its congregation well for more than 100 years.

"But I still don't think that is the church. The people are the church."

He said keeping the church's people together had entered a challenging phase while the congregation distanced itself to stop the spread of coronavirus.