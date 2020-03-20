Fatal crash in Palmerston North due to suspected medical event with driver

The car crashed into a tree on Cardiff St during a suspected medical event, Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Belinda Beets says.

One person has died after a serious car crash in Palmerston North.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the single-car crash on Cardiff St, Awapuni, about 6.40am on Friday.

The car crashed into a tree due to a suspected medical event, Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Belinda Beets said.

Initial reports were that one person had been seriously injured, a police spokeswoman said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Road blocks were set up between Pioneer Highway and Wakefield St.

There were no other occupants in the car.

Police reopened Cardiff St after road blocks were set up between Pioneer Highway and Wakefield St as the serious crash unit assessed the scene.