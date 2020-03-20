Hope amid emotional turmoil and personal tragedy

For Wellington actor Jean Sergent, 2016 was a crash-cart year. From that she has put together Change Your Own Life.

Change Your Own Life; Written and performed by Jean Sergent; Drama Lab, Massey University, Palmerston North; Wednesday March 18. Reviewed by Richard Mays.

Come on, a comedy about death?

Not just any death or even a tragically and tortuously contrived fictional death, but the death of real people who were intimately close and loved.

The darkly enchanting Change Your Own Life is a superbly crafted piece of storytelling based on a morbidly cathartic memoire.

For Wellington actor Jean Sergent, 2016 was a crash-cart year.

At its beginning her 25-year-old cousin, confidant and long-term flatmate died on Wellington's Cuba St.

Nine months later, her 18-year-old brother died in his room.

Sergent, a self-confessed "emotional archaeologist" poured her grief into what would be edited and eventually shaped into the script of Change Your Own Life.

Billed as a "comic investigation of unspeakable tragedy" this could quite easily be a TEDx presentation about how to cope when events and existing emotional and mental dispositions conspire to disrupt a life.

On a space littered with personal items and odd bits of clothing, and wielding a pack of tarot cards, Sergent is very much herself – engaging, sparkling and funny.

Sure, it's a performance persona, but the story unfolds organically, and the narrator shares openly and authentically about coming to terms with her profoundly felt loss.

Sergent swaps perceived and accepted wisdom for applied and inspiring insights as she relates her encounters with a shaman in Mexico and a healer in Korea.

Notwithstanding the mumbo-jumbo places where people in mourning can sometimes find refuge, it was a privilege to experience this emotional expose and share in the performer's grieving process.

Straight from its well-received premiere season at Bats in Wellington, this deftly pitched tribute to lives and to life manages to convey the depth of loss without wallowing in grief porn, or by being flippant.

Sergent finishes with a eulogy to herself, having died old and full of years some seven decades from now, after a life well lived.

Given the death of our accepted way of life due to coronavirus, Change Your Own Life takes on wider meaning and resonance.

For any time of loss, it contains lessons, approaches and attitudes worthy of consideration.