Coronavirus: New ways to remember loved ones during nationwide lockdown

Manawatū funeral homes say family gatherings in private homes and delayed memorials are likely because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Manawatū funeral directors are dedicated to helping people find ways to honour their lost loved ones without traditional farewell gatherings and within lockdown rules.

Under the alert level four announced on Monday, funeral directors are considered an essential service and can continue to operate.

Owner and director of Te Awahou Funeral services in Foxton, Jayden Moore, said for the next few weeks families were likely to take their loved ones home and have a private service within a household.

Otherwise, a cremation or burial with a memorial service later were options.

READ MORE:

* DIY death: Why a coffin maker celebrated his 70th birthday with a wake

* Funeral director to open Hamilton's first private crematorium

* Flat-pack coffins and the Kiwi way of death

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Beauchamp Funeral Home managing director Anthony Beauchamp says funerals and gatherings will no longer happen.

"It's going to be really hard on families, but we will do our best."

Cremations would be hearse only, meaning no family members could follow to the crematorium, and cremations and burials would be completed by cemetery staff, with family and friends unable to backfill graves themselves.

If families chose to have a private service in their home, Moore said the funeral home would retrieve the body and staff would use gloves and masks, with no hugging, kissing or hongi.

Moore hoped there would be no coronavirus deaths, but said the virus was contained after embalming, so families could grieve as they would in normal circumstances should a relative die after contracting it.

He said when retrieving a body in such circumstances, staff would put a face mask or cloth over the face to stop the spread of the virus.

Beauchamp Funeral Home managing director Anthony Beauchamp said the Palmerston North home was doing everything by appointment only and as much done over the phone as possible.

He said funeral services and gatherings would no longer take place, but cremations and burials could continue, with private services limited to a household.

"It's a really unusual time. We have rituals and customs that we are used to that help use grieve and that can't happen. But we are trying to offer the best support we can."

Beauchamp said it was possible for household services to be streamed online and the home was working through a plan to return deceased home safely for a period of time if a family wanted.

"As hard as it is, we are not encouraging gatherings now. We encourage that people do what they can to support each other emotionally and have something later when they can come together."

Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand president Gary Taylor said on Wednesday the Ministry of Health advised no gatherings or funerals were to go ahead.

He said a household could take a deceased home and view the body, with social distancing rules applied.

"It will be enormously hard, because gathering is what is really important."

Taylor recommended families cremated or buried their loved ones and booked a service for a month or two later so they could see "the light at the end of the tunnel".

"People will struggle emotionally to come to terms with what happened and that will stay with them for years to come."

He said funeral directors had the ability to deal with increased deaths caused by the virus.

Taylor said the industry dealt with about 30,000 deaths in a year and could cope with up to about 10,000 additional deaths,