Emergency services were called to the crash, 6 kilometres east of Whanganui last Saturday.

The name of the person who died following a crash near Whanganui has been released.

Tahu Karaitiana, 18, of Castlecliff, was killed in a crash on Number 2 Line, Okoia, near Whanganui, shortly after 6pm on March 21.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

At the time of the crash, a police spokeswoman said paramedics attempted to stabilise Karaitiana, who was seriously injured, but he died at the scene.