A Palmerston North dance studio teaches more then 100 dance classes online

Marika Harvey director of Danceworks Studios has started offering dance classes online during lock down; her daughter Isla Hardie, 8, participates in her make-shift dance studio.

A Palmerston North dance studio will continue to teach hundreds of dance classes online during lockdown to keep its students connected and exercising.

While the country is in lockdown, those enrolled at dance studios are unable to take classes.

Director of DanceWorks Studios Marika Harvey said the studio would teach more than 100 classes in the studio in a week, and planned to teach all of them online.

She taught herself to set up a website over the weekend that would be a hub for pre-recorded videos, dance challenges and live streaming for students to access from their homes.

Harvey cleared out her office, and would also teach from the garden, the porch or even at the kitchen bench.

Live classes would be conducted via Zoom, and they would be recorded for the children that could not make it to look at later.

Harvey said it was decided that at level three the studio would shut because it was a breeding ground for the virus to spread and children from all over the region attended.

However, she wanted students to be able to stay connected with their dance community and keep up with their dancing, as they still had exams at the end of the year.

"When the news came through everyone had a bit of a cry. But creative minds come up with creative solutions."

Harvey cleared out her office, and would also teach from the garden, the porch or even at the kitchen bench.

Classes were being introduced in stages, with the classes for those who are at the studio 20 hours a week first, then adults and children after that.

She said about a third of the children had sorted out the software and were tuning in, with more learning the new technology every day.

"For us its not just about the requirements, but looking at their faces when they knew they would not be able to see their friends."

Supplied Sophie Hyland, has been taking classes online at DanceWorks Studio during lock down.

Parents had already paid their fees, and Harvey said she had an obligation to do the best for the students.

"They really do become a huge part of your life."

Next week she was planning for students to send in videos of their dancing for critiques and feedback.

Beth Jones' 15 year old daughter Isabella is a student at DanceWorks Studios and would dance everyday.

Isabella took ballet, jazz, contemporary, and acro and Jones said "dance is something that she needs to do".

She said Isabella had been booking out living spaces to take classes, with 10am in the kitchen, and 12.30pm in the living room.

Jones said it had been really good to keep up a normal schedule and keep in touch with the people she would normally see day to day.

On Zoom, the children could see each other and the teachers, and get some normal contact with their friends. "The kids can connect and I think that was one of the most important things."

Jones said she couldn't speak highly enough of the classes, as the teachers had put in a lot of effort to care for the children of the studio.

"They have really put their energy into looking after our kids."