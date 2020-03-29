Tararua community stepping up to pull through coronavirus crisis together

Tararua District Council spokesman Mark Maxwell says the coronavirus lockdown won't stop drought relief efforts, such as delivering water to rural residents and construction of a pipeline to bring in extra water from Palmerston North.

Tararua may have had a rough start to the year, but its people are going the extra mile to support each other.

Mayor Tracey Collis is proud of how the community has banded together during the health crisis, which follows widespread drought and tight water restrictions over summer.

Tararua Lions Clubs and other community groups were reaching out to keep isolated people company by phone or videocall, and individuals posting on community Facebook pages were offering assistance with everything from collecting pharmacy prescriptions to school work.

Collis said people were sharing links to sources of good information and warning others of misinformation that could cause panic.

"Fear and loneliness are as big an issue as food and water in these times... [but] in adversity you always see fantastic people stepping up," Collis said.

Dannevirke Lions Club community board member Terry Hynes said the club's board were co-ordinating grocery deliveries to the elderly and vulnerable.

And the club has built a community contact-list, to organise phone-trees and online contact with older or more isolated Tararua residents to ease the loneliness of the lockdown.

Hynes said anyone in need of help or even just someone to talk to could reach out to the board or club secretary on 06 374 8650.

Over in Woodville, Jim Worboys was keeping the Woodville Foodbank running on behalf of the town's churches.

Worboys said there were still people who struggled to feed their families, so he was taking the necessary precautions but making sure they still got food parcels.

The only issue so far was the Foodbank found it difficult to get certain staples early in the lockdown, he said.

"The worst of the panic buying is settling down now... [But] there wasn't a loaf of bread to be found in the 4 Square earlier this week

Both the Foodbank, and charity group Woodville Pantry, planned to co-ordinate efforts with the town's Civil Defence group during the lockdown.

Pantry spokeswoman Rose Karena said the charity was looking at ways to team up with Civil Defence, and discuss the best items to include, and ways to distribute care packages to those in need.

Meanwhile, the recent showers of rain haven't been enough to end the districts drought.

Council spokesman Mark Maxwell said water deliveries would continue during the lockdown for those that need them, particularly in the district's rural communities.

The council has set up a register on its website to help prioritise those most in need of water deliveries, and urged rural residents to sign up.

Maxwell said the current national crisis also won't hold up work on a pipeline to bring water from Palmerston North into the parched district, which was nearing completion in Dannevirke.

Thanks to Dannevirke's water conservation efforts, the town's reservoir was now refilling and the council could stop its emergency draw from the river.

The extra water will now go to Woodville, where the council has been unable to draw from the Mangapapa Stream and the supply remained critically low.

Maxwell said although being housebound has put more pressure on Tararua residents, they've diligently kept up the conservation efforts and there's been no noticable increase in water use so far.