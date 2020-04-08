Manawatū produce providers strive for commerce and clarity during lockdown

Kimberley Gardens has closed, but sales are offered through its website and a click and collect service. "We thought what we are doing is allowed," says manager Bebs Bevan.

Produce providers in the wider Manawatū are adapting to stay afloat and cater to the demand, but trading during lockdown is proving difficult.

Delivery of whole-food services is permitted, encouraging innovation, but operating under new rules bears the risk of misinterpretation.

Under government guidelines, the ordering, payment and delivery of whole foods must be contactless, and the business must meet physical separation and hygiene standards.

Kimberley Gardens in Levin has shut its doors, but is offering delivery and "click and collect" services through its website.

Manager Bebs Bevan said people could order online and then get a timetable with 10-15 minute slots for people to pick up their produce that would be ready and waiting in a box between 11am and 3pm.

She said the firm was finding customers were disciplined in keeping their distance and waiting in their cars until the previous person had left.

"It's slow, but we are trying to get people out of the supermarkets."

Bevan said demand had been high, with some fruit and vegetables running out.

Strawberries and blueberries would still be picked from its farm and other vegetables would be sourced from a neighbouring farm if required.

However, a Ministry of Business and Innovation spokesperson told Stuff pick-up services could only be offered by supermarkets.

"No other click and collect services should be offered by any other businesses to consumers at this time."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Devan says people are disciplined at keeping their distance and waiting in their cars until it's their turn to pick up online orders.

This advice was put to Bevan. She said Kimberley Gardens was taking all necessary precautions, but there was lack of clarity on what some rules allowed.

"Some say you are allowed, some say you are not. It's really confusing.

"We thought what we are doing is allowed."

She did not have enough staff to deliver fruit and vegetables quick enough, and people would be waiting days if they did not collect their orders.

Riverlea is a Manawatū-based fruit and vegetable supplier. Its director Dion Whitehead said it was still allowed to operate, as it was only a delivery service and did not have a physical store.

He said food safety standards still applied and the most notable changes were the addition of masks to the normal gloves, aprons and hair nets.

Social distancing rules also applied in the packing room and staff were leaving deliveries on doorsteps.

Whitehead said restaurants had previously accounted for the largest share of its business, but residential deliveries were dominating lockdown trading.

"We are flat tack, and almost at our peak."

There was uncertainty as to which businesses could stay open and which couldn't, but the Ministry of Primary Industries was making its way around farms to ensure lockdown guidelines were being followed.

Riverlea was still delivering to Palmerston North, Feilding, Marton, Sanson and Rongotea, and planned to for the foreseeable future.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The Ultimate Egg and Poultry Co managing director Nick Bennik says his business has adapted its supply to homes instead of hospitality, and there's been a rapid uptake.

The Ultimate Egg and Poultry Co managing director Nick Bennik said it was given the green light to keep delivering.

Instead of supplying a cafe with 20 boxes of eggs, it aimed to provide 20 house with the same produce.

The company would usually service Wellington to Palmerston North, but this had been scaled back, cutting out the capital and instead adding Feilding and Ashhurst.

"We didn't expect such rapid uptake. It was remarkably well received and people are very appreciative."

​Bennik said the service would continue for as long as it was allowed and could be efficiently run.

The biggest problem was eggs' limited shelf life. He had two options while operating in lockdown: cut production or sell stock at cost.

The problem with cutting production was it would take six months to get up and going again, meaning there would be a lag and the risk of losing customers when trading returned to normal.

"It's catch 22. If you produce you go broke and if you don't produce you lose business and go broke."