Fire engulfs garage as burn-off gets out of control

Fire and Emergency New Zealand officers dampen down hotspots on a garage which caught fire on Monday in Ashhurst.

A burn-off raging out of control ended in a garage engulfed in flames.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said officers were called to the Pohangina Rd address just after 9am on Monday morning.

Three urban appliances and a tanker were needed to put out the garage fire, which was well involved when officers arrived, the spokeswoman said.

More appliances were on the way at one point, but were stood down as officers already on the scene got the blaze under control.

Officers were told the fire started after a burn-off got out of control, she said.

Officers were still on the scene at 11.30am dampening down hotspots.