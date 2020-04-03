Horowhenua District Council changes its annual plan consultation process

Horowhenua District Council is working out how to connect with the community for its annual plan consultation process.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the council was adapting its consultation process to work within the constraints of the coronavirus lockdown.

The council was arranging alternative ways for the community to access the consultation document and supporting information, and to have their say from home.

Submissions are due by April 24 at 5pm, and the consultation document "What's Our Plan 2020/2021" is on the council website.

Due to community newspapers being closed during the lockdown, the council was investigating alternative channels, such as direct mail, to encourage those without internet access to have their say.

"I appeal to everyone to take the time to read this information and make a submission on the plan. We want to hear from as many people as possible," Wanden said.

"We drafted and adopted the consultation document for this annual plan before the pandemic affected the daily lives of everyone, so we expect the draft to look different to where we end up when the annual plan is finalised."

Feedback can be given at horowhenua.govt.nz/AnnualPlan2020/2021.

Printed copies of the consultation document or the draft annual plan are no longer available due to the closure of the council's buildings.

If you do not have access to the internet but would like to submit on the annual plan, call 06 366 0999.

Subject to the lifting of the state of emergency and restrictions, public hearings will be held on May 13 and 14 at Horowhenua District Council.