Palmerston North's first coronavirus patient goes home

Drive through flu vaccination clinics are designed to free up health services to deal with Covid-19.

Palmerston North Hospital's first Covid-19 patient has been discharged, while a seven-bed intensive care unit and a recently-emptied ward stand ready for an anticipated influx of cases.

The MidCentral Health district tally of confirmed and probable cases leapt by six to 19 in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday.

The new cases were all associated with overseas travel or had contact with another known case, according to the district health board's website.



Eight of the total cases so far have been in Palmerston North, four in Manawatū, five in Horowhenua, and one in Tararua.

They have included eight men and 11 women, with no cases aged under 20 years old. There were four people aged in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s and two aged 70 or over.

Nationally the total number of confirmed and probable cases was 797, up 89 from the day before, with 13 people in hospital including two in intensive care.

District health board chief executive Kathryn Cook said the hospital was currently quiet and calm and she was confident the hospital and staff were well-prepared.

"The hospital is much different to what it was three weeks ago.

"There is a sense of readiness, and the staff are well prepared, although like everyone else, they are anxious."

The hospital was equipped with seven ventilators, and others could be moved from the theatres.

Others were available to be called on from Crest private hospital, and Massey Veterinary Hospital, and a private dentist, and the Government had ordered more.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The Makino Pool car park in Feilding becomes a temporary flu vaccination clinic to help prevent avoidable hospital admissions.

She said the time between announcement of the lockdown and admission of the first Covid-19 case this week had been a blessing, when staff had developed and practised new procedures.

"We have done the correct thing as a country, giving us the opportunity to be as ready as we can be."

Cook said there were enough testing swabs and testing facilities in the district to cope with everyone who was referred by Healthline or general practice teams.

Whether an increase in testing translated into increased numbers of people needing hospital care was still unknown.

"But it would be wrong and not consistent to expect we would not have more admissions. We would rather be well prepared."

She said supplies of personal protective equipment were sufficient, and were being delivered out to frontline health workers to ensure they not only were safe, but felt safe.

Cook said while so much focus was on being ready to care for Covid-19 patients, the Emergency Department and the hospital was geared up to look after anyone needing acute care.

"If you are so unwell you want to see a GP or come to ED, please continue to do so.

"If you have an exacerbation of an existing illness, reach out. If you are most unwell, call an ambulance.

"We don't want people suffering in their homes and thinking they can't get access."

People coming into the hospital would, in most cases, have to come alone.



