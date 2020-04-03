Manawatū flu vaccinations rolling out in unusual places

Flu vaccinations in the MidCentral Health district are being given out in numbers and ways never seen before as health workers race to get ahead of the usual flu season.

Chief executive of the primary health organisation Think Hauora, Chiquita Hansen, said vaccination against seasonal influenza was more important than ever so people did not get avoidable illness in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of March 27, 8887 people in the district had been vaccinated.

Earlier than usual efforts were being made to vaccinate health care workers, people over 65 years, those with long-term conditions and pregnant women ahead of the general population.

There was also a concerted effort to ensure Māori in those groups were vaccinated early.

But operating in the Covid-19 lockdown had created challenges in reaching people, and some innovative solutions.

"We are impressed with the flexibility and responsiveness of our general practices and wider network to deliver flu vaccinations in ways which are different to their business as usual operations," Hansen said.

Drive-through clinics were popping up in largely-empty car parks, and some clinics were using their back doors or running weekend sessions.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Primary health care workers are moving out of clinics and into car parks to safely administer flu vaccinations.

The aim was to separate people coming for vaccinations from people who might already be unwell.

Some of the usual processes around vaccination had been adapted, said Chrystal Curtis, project manager for Te Tihi. o Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance.

Consent was being managed by electronic means where possible, and people with no history of allergic reactions did not have to wait around for 20 minutes afterward.

"We are trying to make it as contact-less as possible, apart from the injection in the arm."

Some cancer patients in Palmerston North for treatment had received vaccination while in lockdown at Ozanam House.

Efforts to reach Māori had included a partnership with Muaupoko to vaccinate 96 people in Horowhenua.

Another 90 were done in partnership with Te Kete Hauora in Tararua.

On Thursday sessions in Ōtaki and at the Makino Pool car park in Feilding aimed to complete 200 vaccinations each.

Sessions were planned at Te Waka Huia in Highbury and He Puna in central Palmerston North on Friday.

Some pharmacies were also providing vaccinations. People should phone first to make an appointment.

Hansen said vaccine supplies had been "a bit tricky", but most practices had enough to make a start.

More supplies were expected by April 7. People in the general population were eligible for shots from April 8.