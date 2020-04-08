Tararua family cleaning up the streets with lockdown litter challenge

A Woodville family has mad a community challenge of collecting litter during their outings for exercise.

A Tararua family is cleaning up the streets in a lockdown litter challenge that's inspiring others in their community to do the same.

Woodville mum Natalie Burt, and her three kids, challenged her friend Munga Moody to a five-day showdown to see who could collect the most rubbish when out exercising, as much as coronavirus lockdown rules allowed.

For safety, the children weren't allowed to pick up the rubbish themselves. But they excitedly pointed to pieces from their bikes and Burt scooped up the trash wearing disposable gloves and using hand sanitiser.

After the civic-minded gesture received attention on a Tararua community Facebook page, several others took up the challenge.

Burt is the designated support person for her autistic sister, who lives with their two elderly parents.

Sheregularly visits them, taking her children along on a bike ride to burn off energy and letting them wave hello to their grandparents through the door.

For the three children under 5, movies and TV shows keep them occupied for maybe 15 minutes before their attention wanders.

"The kids are over spotting teddy bears in windows, so we're just looking for anything to keep them occupied," Burt said. "But they got really excited for this challenge."

Helping mum are Harper, 1, Leroy, 2, and Taine Takarangi, 4. On the first day of the challenge they collected a large bag of rubbish. By the third they were just filling a single bread bag.

Each day they were sending a picture of their collection to Moody, who did the same.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF State Highway 2 through a locked down Woodville.

Charity group Woodville Pantry spokeswoman Rose Karena said the whole town was on the lookout for ideas to safely help each other during the lockdown.

"We're all just doing anything we can to boost the community's spirits and get us through these hard times."

Last week, the pantry delivered 80 bottles of milk to people's letterboxes, alongside other food items.

The "light blue" milk had mistakenly been poured into full cream milk bottles and had been donated to the pantry.

It wasn't going to keep long, so Karena and crew decided to surprise some residents.

"Everybody needs milk at this time... [and] everybody is trying to reduce the number of trips to the supermarket. It's easy to run out of a few things.

"We're stepping in to help them stay home."

The group was careful to sanitise everything that came in and wore gloves when making no-contact deliveries of the milk.

Woodville Pantry is planning something similar for Easter weekend to replace its annual Easter Egg hunt.